Netflix now lets you share favorite scenes from films, shows
Netflix has introduced a new feature, "Moments," for its mobile users. The innovative tool lets subscribers save, revisit, and share scenes from their favorite films and shows. As of now, the Moments feature is only available for iOS users. However, Netflix intends to bring this service to Android devices in the coming weeks.
How to use 'Moments' feature
The Moments feature appears as a dedicated option at the bottom of the screen, right next to the playback controls such as speed, episodes, and audio/subtitles settings. It lets you save memorable scenes from popular shows with just a single tap. These saved clips are then stored in the "My Netflix" tab for easy access. Users can share these moments on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and others.
A strategic move by Netflix
The launch of the Moments feature comes just as Netflix's new "It's So Good" campaign kicked off. The campaign showcases special moments with artists like Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Giancarlo Esposito. With this, Netflix appears to be trying to keep viewers on its platform who frequently share popular scenes on short-form video sites like TikTok or YouTube Shorts.