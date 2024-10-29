Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix has introduced a new feature, Moments, allowing users to save and share their favorite scenes from shows and films on social media.

This feature, part of Netflix's "It's So Good" campaign, aims to retain viewers who often share popular clips on platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The tool is currently limited to iOS users

Netflix now lets you share favorite scenes from films, shows

By Akash Pandey 03:12 pm Oct 29, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Netflix has introduced a new feature, "Moments," for its mobile users. The innovative tool lets subscribers save, revisit, and share scenes from their favorite films and shows. As of now, the Moments feature is only available for iOS users. However, Netflix intends to bring this service to Android devices in the coming weeks.

User guide

How to use 'Moments' feature

The Moments feature appears as a dedicated option at the bottom of the screen, right next to the playback controls such as speed, episodes, and audio/subtitles settings. It lets you save memorable scenes from popular shows with just a single tap. These saved clips are then stored in the "My Netflix" tab for easy access. Users can share these moments on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Market strategy

A strategic move by Netflix

The launch of the Moments feature comes just as Netflix's new "It's So Good" campaign kicked off. The campaign showcases special moments with artists like Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Giancarlo Esposito. With this, Netflix appears to be trying to keep viewers on its platform who frequently share popular scenes on short-form video sites like TikTok or YouTube Shorts.