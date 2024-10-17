Summarize Simplifying... In short Adarsh Gourav, known for his role in "The White Tiger," is set to star in the 2025 prequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 film, "Alien: Earth."

The series, shot entirely in Thailand, explores the sinister ambitions of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their quest to create advanced android life forms.

Gourav, thrilled to be part of the iconic franchise, joins a star-studded international cast in this sci-fi horror and psychological thriller.

Adarsh Gourav to star in 'Alien: Earth'

Adarsh Gourav's next Hollywood venture, 'Alien: Earth,' coming in 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 05:15 pm Oct 17, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Adarsh Gourav, who gained international fame for his performance in Netflix's The White Tiger, will soon be seen in a Hollywood venture: the upcoming FX series Alien: Earth. Speaking to Variety, the 30-year-old actor said he was thrilled to be venturing into the world of science fiction. "I play one of the leading characters. It's set in the future, and it's very exciting for me," he said.

Series background

'Alien: Earth' is a prequel to Ridley Scott's iconic franchise

For those who don't know, Alien: Earth is a prequel to Ridley Scott's iconic 1979 film Alien, which gave birth to a nine-film franchise, the latest being Alien: Romulus. It is confirmed that the series will be released in 2025 and expand the established franchise. Gourav expressed his excitement about the project, saying it combines elements of sci-fi horror and psychological thriller—genres he finds most thrilling as an actor.

Plot

What is the plot of the upcoming series?

The plot of Alien: Earth delves into the notorious Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their quest to create advanced android life forms, giving viewers an inside look at the corporation's sinister ambitions and the origins of technological experiments that shape the Alien universe. Set on Earth, the series features a star-studded international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Timothy Olyphant, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. Gourav will play a crucial role.

Statement

'I'm over the moon to be part of 'Alien' universe'

Sharing his excitement, Gourav reportedly expressed, "Shooting Aliens: Earth was an unreal experience...I'm over the moon to be part of the Alien universe." "Having grown up op Ridley Scott's Alien films which had a key influence on me - the tension, the world-building, the sense of awe and the world they created. To now be part of this iconic franchise is surreal." The series is entirely shot in Thailand.

Career progression

Gourav's journey from 'The White Tiger' to 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Gourav first shot to international fame with his performance in Ramin Bahrani's Netflix film The White Tiger. He received a BAFTA nomination for leading actor in 2021. He followed it up with Apple TV+'s Extrapolations, Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, and Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Most recently, he appeared in Superboys of Malegaon, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and BFI London Film Festival.