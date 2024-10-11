Summarize Simplifying... In short The "Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" has ranked the world's most handsome actors of 2024, with only two stars from 2023 making the cut.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson topped the list with a near-perfect facial symmetry score of 93.04%.

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and Idris Elba also featured, affirming their global appeal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan ranked 10th in the list

SRK is among world's most handsome actors, says science

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:14 pm Oct 11, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked among the top 10 most handsome actors in the world, according to a scientific study conducted by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva. The study used the "Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" to assess facial symmetry and perfection. Khan secured the 10th position with an impressive facial symmetry score of 86.76%.

Methodology

'Golden Ratio' used to determine aesthetic perfection

The "Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" is a formula used in art and design to determine aesthetic perfection. Dr. De Silva used advanced face-mapping software to calculate how well different stars' facial features align with this Golden Ratio. The ratio measures facial symmetry, revealing the degree of physical "perfection" in an individual's features.

Rankings

Only 2 stars from 2023 rankings made the cut

The list of the top 10 most handsome actors of 2024 features just two returning stars from last year's rankings. Khan is the only Indian actor to have made the cut, once again affirming his global appeal. British actor Idris Elba secured the ninth spot with a facial symmetry score of 87.94%.

Celebrities

Other notable stars on the list

Other notable stars on the list include Riverdale star Charles Melton at eighth place with 88.46% facial symmetry, preceded by Nicholas Hoult at seventh with 89.84%. Hollywood legend George Clooney narrowly missed the top five, ranking sixth with 89.9% symmetry. Jack Lowden took fifth place with 90.33%, while Batman star Robert Pattinson came in fourth with 92.15%.

Top ranks

Aaron Taylor-Johnson topped the list with near-perfect score

Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal was ranked third with 92.38% facial symmetry, narrowly missing the second spot to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount (92.41%). British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson topped the list with an impressive 93.04% facial symmetry. Taylor-Johnson is in the race to be the next James Bond.