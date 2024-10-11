Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated film 'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has been postponed to January 2025 due to director Shankar's commitments to another project.

The film, which has been in production for four years, features Charan as an IAS officer and Advani as his love interest.

The film, also starring Anjali, Srikanth, and Prakash Raj, will be released in five languages and its North India rights have been sold for a whopping ₹100 crore.

'Game Changer' release date in limbo

Ram Charan-Shankar's 'Game Changer' release postponed to January 2025: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:03 pm Oct 11, 202401:03 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, has been rescheduled for release once again! According to a report by Gulte, the film will now hit theaters on January 10, 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made. It was originally slated to hit theaters on December 20. The new release date has been strategically selected, as no major Hindi films are scheduled for that day.

Film insights

'Game Changer' production and distribution details

Game Changer has been in the making for almost four years, with a delay due to director Shankar's work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which was released earlier in July. In the upcoming film, Charan plays an honest IAS officer, while Kiara Advani is cast opposite him. Reportedly, the North India rights of Game Changer have been sold to distributor Anil Thadani for nearly ₹100 crore.

Additional information

'Game Changer' cast, music, and language details

Charan and Advani aside, the upcoming film also stars Anjali, Srikanth, and Prakash Raj among others in key roles. The music for Game Changer is composed by Thaman S. There are unconfirmed reports that Charan may be seen in a double role in this film. Produced by Dil Raju, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.