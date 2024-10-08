Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling week of OTT releases!

From dystopian futures to coastal rifts, from horror comedies to psychological thrillers, there's something for everyone!

Check out the new releases on OTT this week

'Stree 2,' 'Sarfira': Don't miss these OTT releases this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Oct 08, 202402:10 am

What's the story The second week of October promises to be an exciting one for OTT platforms, with a slew of new releases lined up. The lineup features highly-anticipated films like Stree 2, Sarfira, Vaazhai, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. From horror comedies to spy action series, these films cater to a wide range of tastes. Here's your guide to the latest OTT movies and web series releasing this week.

'Citadel: Diana' and 'Outer Banks' S04

On Thursday, October 10, the Italian spy action series Citadel: Diana will premiere on Prime Video. The series is set in a dystopian future and follows an undercover agent of Citadel, a global spy agency. Meanwhile, Netflix will drop the fourth season of Outer Banks on the same day. Set in a tightly-knit coastal community in North Carolina, the show follows the rifts between two groups of teenagers.

'Stree 2' and 'Sarfira'

The horror comedy Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will be reportedly released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 11. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree and picks up the story in Chanderi town. On the same day, Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar will hit Disney+ Hotstar. It's a remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru and is based on GR Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

'Lonely Planet' and 'La Maquina'

Also on October 11, Netflix will drop Lonely Planet, a film directed by Susannah Grant and starring Laura Dern. The story follows a reclusive writer who attends a writers' retreat in Morocco. On October 9, the Spanish-language series La Maquina will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The series follows Esteban (Garcia Bernal), a professional boxer struggling with his fading glory.

'Vaazhai,' 'Disclaimer'

On October 11, Disney+ Hotstar will drop Vaazhai, a Tamil language children's drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film is partially inspired by Selvaraj's life and revolves around the struggles of banana plantation workers. Apple TV+ will also premiere Disclaimer, a psychological thriller mini-series written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron, on the same day. The series is inspired by Renee Knight's 2015 novel of the same name.