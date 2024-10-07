Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, 'Singham Again', has left fans disappointed due to Deepika Padukone's performance, which they found to be cringe-worthy and reminiscent of her earlier caricature-heavy roles.

Despite the star-studded trailer launch, Padukone, who plays a character inspired by Vibhishan from the Ramayana, was unable to attend due to her newborn daughter.

The film, set to release on November 1, is still creating a buzz as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' trailer was released earlier today

'Singham Again': Deepika Padukone's 'cringe' performance in trailer disappoints fans

By Tanvi Gupta 07:33 pm Oct 07, 202407:33 pm

What's the story The trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Singham Again, which marks Deepika Padukone's first role since becoming a mother, dropped on Monday. But the first reactions to her performance have been far from good. Absent from the trailer launch event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, the event was attended by other cast members, including her husband Ranveer Singh.

Character critique

Padukone's character criticized for stereotypes

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has been criticized for the stereotypical portrayal of Padukone's character. Although she has grown as an actor since Chennai Express (2013), fans are disappointed over her return to caricature-heavy performances. The film will follow a Ramayana-inspired narrative, with Padukone's character, Shakti Shetty, believed to be inspired by Vibhishan. A specific scene where she breaks down mourning the death of martyrs has drawn parallels to Vibhishan's surrender to Lord Ram in the Ramayana.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed disappointment over Padukone's performance in trailer

Fans have taken to X/Twitter to express their disappointment with Padukone's performance. Comments include: "Never imagined Deepika doing such cringe acting when we have Arjun and Tiger in the film," and "The worst character, the worst actor, and the worst dialogue delivery award in this massy fest #SinghamAgainTrailer goes to #DeepikaPadukone." Another user added, "Please it looks like Deepika from Chennai Express joins the police force. I won't be surprised if she says thangabali kitta varadhey at some point...Cringe fest."

Trailer launch

Here's more about the 'Singham Again' trailer launch

The trailer launch of Singham Again was a star-studded affair with leading cast members including Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff in attendance. Padukone, rumored to be playing "Lady Singham" in the film, was expected to steal the show at this event. However, she couldn't make it due to her newborn daughter. The film is slated to release on November 1 and is already creating buzz as one of the most-awaited movies of the year.