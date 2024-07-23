In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" is ruling the box office, nearing a whopping ₹620 crore, with its Hindi collection alone reaching ₹277 crore.

The film has outperformed 2022's "RRR" and is now eyeing to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan".

'Kalki 2898 AD' dominates box office

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues box office dominance, nears ₹620cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:13 pm Jul 23, 202402:13 pm

What's the story The science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, continues to reign at the box office nearly a month after its release. On its 26th day in theaters, the film garnered ₹2 crore, bringing its total domestic earnings to an impressive ₹618.85 crore. Despite this being the lowest collection for the film in three weeks, it still outperformed new releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz.

Record collections

'Kalki 2898 AD' set record for highest Hindi collection

The film's Hindi collection has reached ₹277 crore, marking the highest collections of the year so far. Kalki 2898 AD aims to end its lifetime Hindi run by crossing ₹300 crore. Currently, it holds the third position among top films headlined by South Indian stars in the Hindi belt, following SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (also led by Prabhas) at ₹511 crore and Yash starrer KGF 2 at ₹435 crore.

Box office competition

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed 'RRR,' eyes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the collections of the 2022 film RRR, which made ₹274 crore in the Hindi belt. The film now sets its sights on surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which made ₹640 crore during its lifetime run. The outcome will depend on how it fares against the upcoming Hollywood release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Weekend collections

'Kalki 2898 AD' crossed ₹600cr mark over fourth weekend

Over its fourth weekend, Kalki 2898 AD crossed the ₹600 crore mark. The film earned ₹2.9 crore on Friday, July 19; collections jumped to ₹6.1 crore on Saturday, and further to ₹8.4 crore on Sunday. This took the weekend total to ₹17.4 crore and the overall total to a staggering ₹616.85 crore.

Sequel development

'Kalki 2' underway as 'Kalki 2898 AD' continues success

Work on the sequel, Kalki 2, is already in progress with the makers having completed 30-35 days of work by the time the first part was released. Director Nag Ashwin shared in an exclusive interview with ETimes that he already has the script chalked out for the sequel. This development comes as Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate at the box office.