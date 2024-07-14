In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, originally named Rajiv, revealed that his decision to change his name was not influenced by any astrologer or the existence of another Rajiv in the industry.

His father questioned his decision, but Akshay stuck to his new name, inspired by his first film's character.

Despite a recent slump in his career with his latest film, Sarfira, performing poorly at the box office, Akshay is optimistic about his upcoming comedy, Khel Khel Mein, set to release on Independence Day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Akshay Kumar speaks about changing his name from Rajiv Bhatia

'What's wrong with you'? Akshay's father disapproved his stage name

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Jul 14, 202411:05 am

What's the story Actor Akshay Kumar recently disclosed how he changed his name from his birth name, Rajiv Bhatia. In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Kumar mentioned that his decision to adopt a new name was influenced by his debut film, Aaj, in which he had a special appearance. He explained that he adopted Kumar Gaurav's character's name in the film, "Akshay." Aaj also starred Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.

Denial

Kumar refutes changing name due to industry duplicate

Kumar clarified that his decision to change his name was not due to the existence of another Rajiv in the industry, specifically actor Rajiv Kapoor. He stated, "Rajiv is a good name and I think back then Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister or something. So, it was a great name but I changed it just aise hi."

Family response

Kumar's father's reaction to his name change

Kumar also shared his father's reaction to his decision to change his name. He recalled, "It wasn't like some pandit advised me to change my name!" "My father also asked me, 'What's wrong with you?' but I told him the same, that the hero's name in my first film was this so I will keep it!," he added.

Career update

Update on Kumar's career and upcoming projects

Despite gaining prominence in the 90s with his action films, Kumar has recently experienced a downturn in box office performance. His latest film, Sarfira, marked the lowest opening of his career in 15 years! However, he is set to appear next in the comedy film Khel Khel Mein. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk, it will release on Independence Day, clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa.