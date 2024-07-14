In short Simplifying... In short Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spotted attending a 'kirtan' in London, fueling rumors of a potential move to the UK.

Meanwhile, Sharma is preparing for her return to the big screen with the Netflix film 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, after a six-year break.

Anushka-Virat attend 'kirtan' in London amid buzz of UK relocation

What's the story Amid the hullabaloo of the Ambani wedding, attended by the who's who of Bollywood, one celebrity couple is seemingly enjoying their time away from it all. Anushka Sharma and her husband, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, recently attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London. Sharma shared a picture of Das on her Instagram Stories. This attendance comes amid speculation that the star couple is considering shifting their base to the UK capital.

Temple visit

Sharma and Kohli's spiritual visits in London continue

In addition to the kirtan, Sharma and Kohli's visit to the ISKON temple in London from 2023 heavily trended last week. A video surfaced on social media showing them attending another kirtan to offer their prayers to Lord Krishna. For the occasion, Sharma was seen in a plain white suit, while Kohli opted for a casual look with a black t-shirt and beige pants.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Sharma-Kohli enjoying Das's 'kirtan'

Relocation speculation

Rumors swirl about couple's potential move to London

The couple's frequent visits to London have sparked rumors among fans that they may be planning to relocate permanently. In 2023, Kohli took a break from his professional commitments and spent time with Sharma in London. During this period, a photo of them outside a restaurant went viral. Additionally, Sharma reportedly spent several months of her pregnancy in London, away from public attention, leading to speculation that their second child, Akaay Kohli, was born there.

Career update

Sharma will return to films with 'Chakda Xpress'

On the professional front, Sharma is set to appear in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress—a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This marks her return to film after a six-year hiatus, her last appearance being in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The sports drama will be released on Netflix, although a release date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the former Indian captain recently declared his retirement from international T20 cricket.