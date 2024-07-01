In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD" has made a splash in the box office, raking in a whopping ₹671.9 crore globally in its opening weekend.

Despite stiff competition from Hollywood and the T20 World Cup, the film held its ground, particularly shining in India and North America.

This impressive performance positions it as the third biggest opener in Indian cinema, surpassing blockbusters like KGF 2 and Jawan.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpasses ₹500 crore in opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has made a remarkable debut by crossing the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie continues to lead at the global box office with substantial collections. The film's financial performance remained strong over the first four days, with Sunday's collection reaching an impressive ₹85 crore, marking its second-highest single-day earning since its release.

Global reach

'Kalki 2898 AD' achieved impressive domestic and international collections

According to Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹95.3 crore nett on its opening day and despite a dip to ₹57.6 crore nett on Friday, it rebounded with ₹64.5 crore nett on Saturday. By Sunday, the film's total domestic collection reached ₹302.4 crore. Internationally, the film has made significant strides with an estimated collection of ₹369.5 crore from overseas markets.

International success

'Kalki' secured fifth spot at North American box office

Kalki 2898 AD has earned an impressive $5.4M (₹45.01 crore) from North America alone, securing the fifth spot at the North American box office. With collections from both Indian and international markets combined, the film's overall total has amounted to an estimated ₹671.9 crore. Despite facing competition from Hollywood releases like A Quiet Place: One Day and Inside Out 2, Kalki 2898 AD continues its unprecedented box office run.

Domestic earnings

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues strong performance in India

In India, Kalki 2898 AD earned an estimated ₹220 crore nett over its first three days. The film maintained its momentum on the fourth day by adding another ₹28.63 crore nett across all languages. The Telugu version of the film proved to be particularly successful, contributing significantly to the day's total.

Record breaker

'Kalki 2898 AD' made history with global opening

The movie Kalki 2898 AD made history with a global opening of ₹191 crore, positioning it as the third biggest opener in Indian cinema. It surpassed the opening day records of blockbusters like KGF 2 and Jawan. However, RRR and Baahubali 2 still hold the top spots. Despite the T20 World Cup 2024 Final impacting its business from Saturday 6:00pm onwards, a massive Sunday awaited Kalki 2898 AD.