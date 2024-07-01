In brief Simplifying... In brief "Chandu Champion", a biopic on Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, has been a hit at the box office, nearing the ₹60 crore mark on its 17th day.

'Chandu Champion' dominates box office

'Chandu Champion' nears ₹60 crore mark on Day 17

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The Kartik Aaryan-led film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, has seen a significant surge in box office collections on its 17th day of release. Despite stiff competition from other major releases like Kalki 2898 AD, the film continues to receive praise and maintain strong audience turnout. On its third Sunday, the movie's single-day earnings jumped to ₹1.65 crore from ₹0.95 crore the previous day, pushing its total earnings closer to the ₹60 crore mark.

Steady collections

Consistent box office performance since release

Since its release on June 14, Chandu Champion has demonstrated a consistent box office performance. The film opened with initial collections of ₹4.75 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹7 crore and ₹9.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. This steady rise in earnings reflects the film's acceptance and popularity among audiences, bringing its total earnings to an impressive ₹58.85 crore by the end of its third weekend.

Film's theme

'Chandu Champion': A biopic celebrating India's first Paralympic gold medalist

Chandu Champion is a sports biopic based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film's steady box office performance and audience acceptance underscore its popularity. The story of Petkar's triumph and resilience has resonated with viewers, contributing to the film's successful run at the box office. This narrative has not only entertained audiences but also shed light on an inspiring chapter of Indian sports history.