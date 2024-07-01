In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD," a unique blend of Hindu epic Mahabharata and sci-fi, has not only won its first award, a custom Darth Vader figure, but also smashed box office records, grossing ₹500cr worldwide in its opening weekend.

'Kalki 2898 AD' bags first-ever award, one-of-a-kind 'Star Wars' trophy

By Tanvi Gupta 10:35 am Jul 01, 202410:35 am

What's the story The Indian film industry is abuzz with the success of Nag Ashwin's latest directorial sci-fi venture, Kalki 2898 AD. Released on June 27, the film has quickly become a sensation, earning praise from industry icons like Rajinikanth, Yash, and Suriya Sivakumar, among others. Adding to its accolades, the film recently won its first-ever award presented by Prabhas's Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati at a promotional event in Mumbai.

First-ever award

'Kalki's first award...From the one and only...'

Daggubati hosted the Kalki promotional event, where he lauded the film's director with a customized figure of Star Wars's iconic character Darth Vader. Sharing a picture of the figure on his Instagram Story, Ashwin penned, "Kalki's first award...From the one and only @ranadaggunati, (sic)." The image features Darth Vader holding a surfboard, suggesting that the star director might enjoy a vacation after the immense box-office success of Kalki. In response, Daggubati re-shared the Story, writing, "Many more to come."

Record earnings

'Kalki 2898 AD' shatters box office records

Kalki 2898 AD has not only won awards but also made a significant impact at the box office. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, grossed ₹500cr worldwide in its opening weekend. With this record, Kalki has also entered the ₹300cr (nett) club in India. On its opening day alone, it amassed a staggering ₹191.5cr, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Production details

Do you know 'Kalki' is India's most expensive film?

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi dystopic film is reportedly mounted on a hefty budget of ₹600cr and is currently the most expensive film in India. The film showcases an impressive lineup of talent both in front and behind the camera, with music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Cameo appearances by SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur add to the film's star power and appeal.

Film concept

A unique fusion of mythology and sci-fi

Kalki 2898 AD is a unique blend of the revered Hindu epic Mahabharata with futuristic science fiction elements, set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The film's high occupancy rate indicates its popularity and the eagerness of fans to witness this cinematic spectacle. With its potential to cross the ₹800cr in its lifetime, Kalki is showcasing its potential to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.