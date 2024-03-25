Next Article

Shruti Haasan's 'Inimel': Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut is impressive

Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Lokesh Kanagaraj is a big name in Tamil cinema and now after donning the hats of director and producer, he has made his acting debut. Yes, Kanagaraj has starred in Shruti Haasan's recently released music video titled Inimel. The track is penned by Kamal Haasan and it delves into the various phases of love in a modern urban relationship. The track is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International. Reportedly, Haasan is set to release an album of the same name.

Kanagaraj's acting debut has been impressive but his chemistry with Haasan does not work. On the other hand, Haasan's vocals have added a fine edge to this peppy track. She also serves as a conceptualiser of the music video. It is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

