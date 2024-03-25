Next Article

South Indian stars share joyful Holi celebrations online

Holi 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds 'pawsome' moments to celebration

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm Mar 25, 202405:30 pm

What's the story As the nation immerses itself in the hues of Holi, South Indian stars are sharing their festive wishes with fans on social media. However, some celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a more low-key yet fur-friendly celebration this year. Taking to Instagram, Prabhu offered fans a glimpse into her celebrations with her two dogs, Hash and Sasha. The post captured the actor engaging joyfully with her pets post-celebrations.

Post

Prabhu's lighthearted moment is a perfect Holi treat!

In a video shared on social media, she's seen lounging at home in a black tank top and shorts, playfully interacting with her dogs. This lighthearted moment comes amid the actor's busy schedule. She's gearing up to star in Amazon Prime Video's Indian adaptation of Citadel titled Citadel: Honey Bunny﻿, opposite Varun Dhawan. Recently, she also used her Instagram platform to share her experience battling myositis—an autoimmune disease—while bravely pushing through to film the series.

Adorable picture

Vijay Deverakonda also shared an adorable snap with his dog

Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda shared his Holi greetings alongside a snapshot of him and his Siberian husky, Storm Deverakonda. Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion, the Liger star was busy promoting his upcoming film Family Star with co-star Mrunal Thakur. To mark the festival, they even unveiled their third single from the film Madhuramu Kadha. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 5, featuring Divyansha Kaushik in a pivotal role.

Responsible Holi

Meanwhile, these stars encouraged responsible Holi celebrations

Sai Dharam Tej not only wished his fans a colorful and joyous Holi but also advocated for responsible celebrations. Taking to X, he said, "Play with all your heart, but please please don't trouble the animals Play organic, Play Safe and be responsible with the amount of water you use." Likewise, music director Devi Sri Prasad extended his "Happy Musical Holi" wishes, underscoring the significance of responsible observation.

Other celebrities

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun also extended their wishes

Other South stars who joined in the celebration included Megastar Chiranjeevi, who extended his greetings on X/Twitter, expressing hope that the festival's vibrant colors would enrich everyone's lives. Pushpa fame Allu Arjun also posted a heartfelt "Happy Holi" message, accompanied by a vibrant picture, while Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently holidaying in Italy, extended his "Holi filled with colorful memories" on X.