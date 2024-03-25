Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 04:33 pm Mar 25, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated film Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is slated for an April 5 premiere. In the run-up to the launch, the makers have unveiled their third single titled Madhuramu Kadha. This romantic ballad is beautifully rendered by Shreya Ghoshal. The melodious tune is the brainchild of Gopi Sundar, with Sri Mani penning the heartfelt lyrics.

Trailer release date and crew of the film

Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the esteemed Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film reunites director Parasuram Petla and Deverakonda, who previously teamed up for the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindham. The talented crew also includes KU Mohanan as director of photography, Marthand K Venkatesh overseeing editing, and AS Prakash as art director. The official trailer is set to drop on Thursday.

