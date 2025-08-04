Pakistan beat West Indies in 3rd T20I to seal series 

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs in the third and deciding T20I in Lauderhill, Florida. It was a high-scoring affair as the Men in Green posted 189/4 while batting first, thanks to fifties from their openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. WI fought well in response as Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford slammed fifties. However, the team fell short.

1st innings Pakistan posted a strong score Pakistan's decision to bat first turned out to be spot on as Ayub and Farhan added 138 runs for the opening wicket. The former dominated the partnership before departing for 74. Ayub made 66 before being dismissed in the 19th over. Hasan Nawaz (15), Khushdil Shah (11*), and Faheem Ashraf (10*) played small but vital cameos as Pakistan finished at 189/4.

Run chase WI failed to cross the line WI also started well with openers Jewel Andrew (24) and Athanaze (60) adding 44 runs in quick time. Though Rutherford scored 51 while operating at number four, none of the other middle-order batters could support him well. As a result, the required run rate constantly went up. Roston Chase even got retired out due to the same. However, WI were restricted to 176/6.

Partnership Ayub, Farhan script this partnership record Ayub and Farhan added 138 runs for the opening wicket, recording Pakistan's second-highest opening stand versus WI in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (158 in Karachi, 2021) are the only Pakistan openers with a bigger partnership against WI in T20Is. Overall, Ayub and Farhan are fifth in terms of opening pairs with the highest stands against WI (T20Is).

Ayub Second fifty of the series for Ayub Ayub's 66 off 49 balls was laced with four fours and two sixes. This was his second fifty of the series as he made 57 in the opener. Overall, this was his third T20I fifty, which took his tally to 705 runs across 36 matches at an average of 22.03 (SR:137.15). Ayub recorded his 17th fifty in the 20-over format.

Farhan Third T20I fifty for Farhan Farhan made a well-composed 74 off 53 balls, having smoked three fours and five sixes. This was his third fifty across 15 T20Is and a maiden one versus WI. The dasher has raced to 315 T20I runs at 21 as his strike rate is 127.01. This was overall his 24th fifty in the 20-over format as he also boasts six tons.

Rutherford Third fifty for Rutherford in T20Is Rutherford slammed a brilliant 51 from 35 balls, a knock decorated with four fours and three sixes. This was his third T20I fifty. Playing his 39th T20I, the southpaw has raced to 586 runs at an average of 20.92 (SR: 139.52). Overall, this was his 14th half-century in the 20-over format as the tally now reads 3,421 runs at 23.59.