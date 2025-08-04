3rd T20I: Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford smoke half-centuries vs Pakistan

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 13 runs in the third and final T20I match, winning the series 2-1. WI fought well while chasing 190 in Lauderhill, Florida, as Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford slammed fifties. However, lack of support from other batters meant the Men in Maroon fell short in the run chase. Here we decode Athanaze and Rutherford's knocks.

Run chase Summary of the run chase The West Indies started their chase aggressively, with Jewel Andrew (24) and Athanaze putting up a quick 44-run opening stand. However, after Andrew's dismissal for a brisk 24 runs, the innings slowed down in the middle overs due to disciplined Pakistani bowling. Despite Sherfane Rutherford's fighting 51 at number four and Athanaze's knock of 60 runs, West Indies fell short by 13 runs due to the pressure applied by Pakistan's bowlers in the latter stages of the innings.

Athanaze Maiden T20I fifty for Athanaze Athanaze, who mustered his maiden T20I fifty, managed 60 runs from 40 balls - a knock laced with eight fours and a six. This knock took his tally to 137 runs across six T20Is at an average of 27.40 (SR: 130.47). As per ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old batter smoked his second T20 fifty as he now owns 598 runs from 30 matches at 24.91.

Rutherford Third fifty for Rutherford in T20Is Rutherford slammed a brilliant 51 from 35 balls, a knock decorated with four fours and three sixes. This was his third T20I fifty. Playing his 39th T20I, the southpaw has raced to 586 runs at an average of 20.92 (SR: 139.52). Overall, this was his 14th half-century in the 20-over format as the tally now reads 3,421 runs at 23.59.