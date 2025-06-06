'Not looking for milestone-obsessed players': Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson
What's the story
Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball coach, Mike Hesson, has challenged the notion of specialist batters in T20 cricket.
He believes that this concept is "outdated" and has called for players who are multi-skilled instead of being obsessed with personal milestones.
Hesson's comments came during an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), where he also discussed his vision for the team's future performance.
Versatility in cricket
'Have to be multi-skilled'
Hesson stressed the importance of having multi-skilled players in a team.
He said, "You have to be multi-skilled. The idea of just specialist batters is very much outdated."
He further explained that not everyone can read a pitch well enough to know which bowlers would be effective.
This versatility, he believes, gives captains more options during matches and allows them to use their best bowlers strategically.
Tactical approach
Pakistan's bowling strategy in the Bangladesh series
Hesson's strategy was evident in Pakistan's recent series against Bangladesh.
In the second game, they used eight bowlers to defend their total, a joint-highest in T20I history.
The other two games saw them using seven bowlers each time. This is something they have done just 14 times in 261 T20I matches.
Players primarily known for their batting skills, like Salman Agha and Saim Ayub, also bowled during this series.
Coaching legacy
Hesson's approach in PSL
Hesson's approach isn't new; he has done the same in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.
During his two seasons with Islamabad United, the franchise used an average of 6.25 bowlers per innings.
Now as head coach of Pakistan's white-ball side, Hesson hopes to bring a similar change within the team culture.
He wants to improve fitness and fielding standards among players, just like Mickey Arthur did during his first stint as Pakistan coach from 2016-2019.
Milestone perspective
Focus on personal milestones
Hesson also spoke about players being too focused on personal milestones.
He said, "It becomes pretty apparent to everybody [if someone's playing for personal milestones] that that's what's happening and it's been happening for years."
The coach stressed that these individual achievements should only matter in a certain context.
"If we need 14 an over a single down the ground is not going to make a big difference," he added.