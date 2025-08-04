3rd T20I: Ayub, Farhan script this partnership record vs WI 

Pakistan emerged victorious in the third and deciding T20I against West Indies by 13 runs, thereby winning the series 2-1. The match was held in Lauderhill, Florida. The Men in Green posted 189/4 while batting first with openers Sahibzada Farhan (74) and Saim Ayub (66) leading their innings. They added 138 runs for the opening wicket, recording Pakistan's second-highest opening stand versus WI in T20Is. Here are further details.

Knocks Brilliant knocks from Pakistan openers Pakistan's decision to bat first turned out to be spot on as Ayub and Farhan added 138 runs for the opening wicket. The former dominated the partnership before departing for 74. Ayub made 66 before being dismissed. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (158 in Karachi, 2021) are the only Pakistan openers with a bigger partnership against WI in T20Is. Overall, Ayub and Farhan are fifth in terms of opening pairs with the highest stands against WI (T20Is).

Ayub Second fifty of the series for Ayub Ayub's 66 off 49 balls was laced with four fours and two sixes. This was his second fifty of the series as he made 57 in the opener. Overall, this was his third T20I fifty, which took his tally to 705 runs across 36 matches at an average of 22.03 (SR:137.15). Ayub recorded his 17th fifty in the 20-over format.

Farhan Third T20I fifty for Farhan Farhan made a well-composed 74 off 53 balls, having smoked three fours and five sixes. This was his third fifty across 15 T20Is and a maiden one versus WI. The dasher has raced to 315 T20I runs at 21 as his strike rate is 127.01. This was overall his 24th fifty in the 20-over format as he also boasts six tons.