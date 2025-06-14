Babar Azam: Decoding his crunch stats in T20 cricket
What's the story
Pakistan's cricketing sensation, Babar Azam, has signed a deal with the Sydney Sixers for his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) season.
The announcement was made by the franchise on Friday ahead of next week's player draft.
This comes as a major boost for the Sixers who finished second in the 2024-25 season but were knocked out in successive playoff defeats.
We decode the details and Babar's stats in 20 overs cricket.
Player's statement
It's an exciting opportunity, says Babar
Expressing his excitement over the new opportunity, Babar said,
"It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise," Babar said in a Sixers release.
"I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan."
Management's view
Babar's signing is exciting news for our fans: Haynes
Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes, expressed her delight over Babar's signing.
She said, "Babar's resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans."
Haynes also highlighted Babar as a world-class player and proven leader who would be a huge addition not just to their club but to the league as a whole.
Numbers
Babar is 13th-highest run-scorer in T20s; owns 4th-most fifty-plus scores
In 320 T20 matches (309 innings), Babar has amassed 11,330 runs at an average of 43.07. His strike rate is 129.33.
In addition to 11 tons, he has smashed 93 fifties with the best score of 122.
He is currently the 13th-highest run-scorer in 20 overs cricket. Among Pakistani batters, he is only next to Shoaib Malik (13,571).
With 104 fifty-plus scores, Babar is 4th on the list after David Warner (119), Virat Kohli (114) and Chris Gayle (110).
Information
Highest run-scorer in PSL; most fifties
Babar is the top run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League. 3,792 of his runs in 20 overs cricket have come in the PSL at 44.61. He owns two fifties and 36 fifties. He is the only batter with 3,000-plus runs and 30-plus fifties.
Do you know?
2nd-highest scorer in T20Is
Babar is the 2nd-highest scorer in T20Is after India's Rohit Sharma. He owns 4,223 runs from 128 games at 39.83. He has 36 fifties and three tons under his belt. Among active players, Babar is the highest scorer in T20Is