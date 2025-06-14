What's the story

Pakistan's cricketing sensation, Babar Azam, has signed a deal with the Sydney Sixers for his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The announcement was made by the franchise on Friday ahead of next week's player draft.

This comes as a major boost for the Sixers who finished second in the 2024-25 season but were knocked out in successive playoff defeats.

We decode the details and Babar's stats in 20 overs cricket.