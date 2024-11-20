Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket player Glenn Maxwell's return to First-Class cricket has been delayed due to a grade two hamstring injury, ruling him out of upcoming matches.

Despite this setback, Maxwell remains hopeful of returning to Test cricket in Sri Lanka and is supported by former Australia captain Aaron Finch and head coach Andrew McDonald.

Maxwell has played 69 FC matches, scoring 4,147 runs, and is determined to add to his seven caps before retiring.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been dealt a blow in his attempt to make a return to First-Class cricket (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Glenn Maxwell's return to First-Class cricket delayed due to injury

By Rajdeep Saha 03:12 pm Nov 20, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been dealt a blow in his attempt to make a return to First-Class cricket before Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. The cricketer had picked up a hamstring injury in the final T20I against Pakistan in Hobart. The injury is likely to keep him out for up to a month, missing Victoria's next two Sheffield Shield matches and possibly delaying his Big Bash League stint with Melbourne Stars.

Injury details

Maxwell diagnosed with grade 2 hamstring injury

Maxwell was forced off the field during Pakistan's innings on Monday evening. He has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury. The setback also rules him out of the Prime Minister's XI for the two-day pink-ball match against India in Canberra and a possible Shield appearance in one of Victoria's upcoming matches against Queensland.

Career goals

Maxwell's Test cricket aspirations remain undeterred

Despite these challenges, Maxwell is hopeful of returning to Test cricket in Sri Lanka. He sees the missed matches as opportunities to showcase his resilience in four-day cricket, after suffering a horrific leg injury in 2022. Last month, he played his first red-ball game in over a year for Victoria's Second XI against Queensland and was encouraged by a long stint on the field.

Unwavering ambition

Maxwell's Test cricket dream remains alive

Maxwell was disappointed to have narrowly missed out on playing against Sri Lanka on the 2022 tour. "I think if I gave up on that Test dream now, I don't think I'd be doing justice to that younger Glenn Maxwell who was dying to put on the baggy green when he was a kid," Maxwell told ESPNcricinfo last month. Despite his recent injury setback, his ambition to add to his seven caps before retiring remains strong.

Selection prospects

Finch and McDonald support Maxwell's selection for Sri Lanka

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that Maxwell's latest injury won't affect his selection for the Sri Lanka tour. He said, "Don't think it makes any difference." Head coach Andrew McDonald also confirmed that Maxwell is a strong contender for the tour. He said, "The ability to play on that horizontal plane sweeping and reverse sweeping, I think will be a critical skill if the conditions are extreme."

Information

Maxwell's FC numbers

In 69 FC matches, Maxwell has amassed 4,147 runs at an average of 39.49. He owns 7 tons and 24 fifties. Notably, 339 of his FC runs have come for Australia in the longest format at 26.07. He owns one century for the Aussies.