Both players have been phenomenal in this format (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Steve Smith: Decoding their Test rivalry

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22, will see an exciting face-off between Australian batter Steve Smith and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Both players have been phenomenal in this format as their records put them among the greats of the game. Their performances could have a huge bearing on the ICC World Test Championship points on offer in this series. Here we look at how Smith has fared against Ashwin in Tests.

Performance analysis

Smith averages over 50 against Ashwin in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has an incredible record against Ashwin in Test cricket, scoring 434 runs in 25 innings at an average of 54.25. He has been dismissed by Ashwin eight times, hitting 37 boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 56.73. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, India's preceding Test assignment Down Under, Ashwin dismissed Smith thrice, emphasizing their competitive rivalry on the pitch.

Rivalry

Their numbers in Australia

It must be noted that Ashwin is the joint-most successful spinner against Smith in Tests in terms of dismissals. He shares the top spot with teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who is a left-arm spinner. On Australian tracks, Ashwin has dismissed the Australian talisman thrice in nine innings. However, Smith has a phenomenal average of 80.33 against Ashwin Down Under.

Record review

Smith's remarkable performance against Team India

Smith boasts 2,042 runs against India in 19 Tests at 65.87 (50s: 5). While he owns nine Test tons against the Indian team, only England's Joe Root (10) has more centuries in this regard. The star batter has garnered 1,082 runs in just eight Tests against India Down Under (Average: 83.23). Five of his nine 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons.

Bowling prowess

Ashwin has over 100 wickets vs Australia

Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India against Australia in Test cricket. In 22 Tests against the Aussies, Ashwin has snapped up 114 wickets at an average of 28.36. His tally includes seven five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. 39 of his wickets have come in 10 Tests Down Under at a higher average of 42.15.

Career overview

Smith and Ashwin's overall Test cricket statistics

Smith has scored 9,685 runs in 109 Tests at an average of 56.97, including 32 centuries and 41 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Ashwin has taken a total of 536 wickets in his Test career spanning across 105 matches at an average of just 23.95. He has claimed five wickets in an inning on a whopping 37 occasions. Ashwin also boast eight 10-wicket match hauls.