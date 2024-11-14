Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahipal Lomror, a cricketer from Rajasthan, has made history by becoming the second player after Aakash Chopra to score a triple-century in the Ranji Trophy.

His impressive performance this season includes 529 runs from five matches, making him the 2nd-highest scorer.

Despite a promising stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, he was released ahead of the mega auction, having scored 527 runs in 40 matches overall.

Courtesy of Lomror's unbeaten 300, Rajasthan posted 660/7d (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Mahipal Lomror hits unbeaten triple-hundred in Ranji Trophy: Key stats

What's the story Rajasthan's 24-year-old cricketer Mahipal Lomror has taken the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by storm. He scored his maiden triple-century against Uttarakhand at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. The incredible feat came in just 357 balls, including 13 sixes and 25 fours. The match was Round 5 of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy clash. Courtesy of Lomror's unbeaten 300, Rajasthan posted 660/7d. Uttarakhand are 109/2 at stumps on Day 2.

Team performance

Lomror's triple-century propels Rajasthan's score

Lomror was at his best and produced a solid batting effort. He came to bat in at number three and forged several neat partnerships before adding 177 runs alongside centurion Kartik Sharma (113). He shared another century-plus stand with Bharat Sharma (54) and a third 100-plus stand alongside Kukna Ajay Singh (40*) Lomror and the other batters made use of the deck on offer and punished the opposition bowlers.

Historic achievement

Lomror joins Chopra in Rajasthan's triple-century club

With this feat, Lomror has become the second cricketer after former India opener Aakash Chopra to score a triple-century for Rajasthan. His performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season has been impressive, having scored 529 runs from five matches (6 innings) at an average of 105.80. In addition to two tons, he owns a fifty as well. He is the 2nd-highest scorer this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lomror has piled up 3,311 runs in First-Class cricket (100s: 8, 50s: 16).

IPL career

Lomror's IPL journey and future prospects

A left-handed batter, Lomror was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2022 to 2024. Despite showing promise during his time with RCB, he was released ahead of the IPL mega auction. In 2024, he scored 125 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 183.82. Before RCB, Lomror spent four seasons with Rajasthan Royals but failed to cement a regular spot. Overall, he owns 527 runs in the IPL from 40 matches.