Top five active MLB players with most Gold Gloves

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:12 pm Nov 14, 202407:12 pm

What's the story This year's MLB Golden Glove Awards were highlighted by the 14 first-time winners. The awards for the utility players were also introduced for the first time. Some players, like Patrick Bailey, earned their first Glove, while others, like Christian Walker, added to their tally. Notably, Greg Maddux has won the most Gold Glove awards(18). We present five active players with the most Gold Gloves.

Nolan Arenado - St.Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals' third baseman has won a staggering 10 Golden Glove Awards across his career. Notably, Arenado won the award consecutively from 2013 to 2022 playing for the Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies. He is also a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. In 2024 he managed 16 HRs, 71 RBIs, and an average of .272 across 152 games.

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts ranks second on this list with six Gold Gloves. Although he missed out on the award this year due to his move to the infield, his shift in position is likely to continue next season. In the past season, Betts finished with a .289 average, smoked 19 HRs, and batted in 75 RBIs. In the postseason, he managed an average of .290.

Salvador Perez - Kansas City Royals

The Royals' homegrown catcher has five Golden Gloves to his name. Notably, he is the only catcher to win the award five times, showcasing his consistency in the league. In 158 regular season games, Salvador managed a .271 batting average, with 27 HRs and 104 RBIs. Meanwhile, in the postseason he hit one HR, had one RBI, and averaged .208 across six games.

Matt Chapman - San Fransisco Giants

Matt Chapman holds fourth place with five Gold Gloves including one this season. Chapman is also an MLB All-Star (2019). In the 2024 season, he had an average of .247, whilst hitting 27 HRs and batting in 78 RBIs. He played in 154 games and had an OBP of .328. Overall, he owns 182 HRs, 504 RBIs, and an average of .241 (1,022 games).

DJ LeMahieu - New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu closes out the list with four Gold Gloves. A standout during the mid-to-late 2010s, he earned three of his awards then, adding a fourth in 2022. While he hasn't claimed another since only a strong 2025 season could change that. In the 2024 season, LeMahieu hit .204, and batted in 26 RBIs including two HRs across just 67 games.