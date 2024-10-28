Summarize Simplifying... In short As the 2025 MLB season approaches, five top free agents are making headlines.

Soto, after a strong postseason with the Yankees, is a hot prospect, potentially attracting the Giants, Mets, and Yankees.

Corbin Burnes, a right-handed pitcher from the Orioles, is also in demand, with the Mets, Orioles, and Red Sox showing interest.

Blake Snell, a left-handed pitcher from the Giants, is considering free agency, with the Giants, Padres, and Rangers as potential fits.

Alex Bregman from the Astros and Max Fried from the Braves, both having impressive seasons, are also set to attract interest from various teams.

Juan Soto is currently the most sought after free agent ahead of the 2025 MLB season (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

MLB: Top five free agents ahead of 2025 MLB season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:32 pm Oct 28, 202402:32 pm

What's the story With the World Series currently ongoing, let's take a look at the MLB offseason. Last year's free agency was highlighted by Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both now Dodgers. This year's free-agent class boasts several sought-after names, with the November 5 trade deadline around the corner. We delve deep into the top five free agents ahead of the 2025 season.

#1

Juan Soto - New York Yankees, Outfielder

Soto's early free agency is unprecedented for a player of his ability, making him a unique prospect. Following a strong postseason leading the Yankees to the World Series, his value could surpass $500 million, with projections for a 10-year deal. He had a .288 average (regular season), including 41 homers, and a .350 average (postseason). Potential teams: the Giants, Mets, and Yankees.

#2

Corbin Burnes - Baltimore Orioles, Right-handed pitcher

In 2024, Burnes excelled for the Orioles, leading the team with 181 strikeouts and posting a 2.92 ERA. He delivered a standout performance in his only postseason start, proving to be the ace Baltimore needed. A four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner and a stellar season makes him a highly sought-after pitcher this offseason. Potential teams: the Mets, Orioles, and Red Sox.

#3

Blake Snell - San Fransisco Giants, Left-handed pitcher

After winning his second Cy Young Award, Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants. He struggled initially, going 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA (six starts) due to injuries. Upon returning, he rebounded, going 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA (14 starts). This strong finish is likely to encourage him to opt out and explore free agency again. Potential fits: Giants, Padres, Rangers

#4

Alex Bregman - Houston Astros, Third baseman

Bregman had standout seasons in 2018-19, averaging 36 homers and 108 RBIs, but hasn't matched that performance since. Despite a slow start this year with a .206 average, he rebounded to hit .288 (22 homers) and .862 OPS in his final 94 games. The Astros are considering keeping him, but he is set to attract interest from other teams. Potential fits: Astros, D-backs, Mariners.

#5

Max Fried - Atlanta Braves, Left-handed pitcher

Fried, a key homegrown Braves player, is heading to free agency after his second All-Star season in three years. He recorded a 3.25 ERA with 166 strikeouts over 29 starts, his highest ERA since 2019. A three-time NL Gold Glove winner, per MLB.com, Fried will be among the top starting pitchers available this winter. Potential teams: Cubs, Padres, Rangers.