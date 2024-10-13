Summarize Simplifying... In short David Fry's crucial pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning and a bunt in the ninth helped the Guardians secure a 5-4 victory over the Tigers, pushing the 2024 ALDS to a decisive Game 5.

Fry, with a .263 average in the 2024 season, has been a key player, ending Cleveland's 11-game postseason elimination losing streak.

The winner will face the Yankees in the ALCS.

David Fry's go-ahead homer in Game 4 vs the Tigers forces Game 5 in the ALDS

MLB: Decoding David Fry's crunch stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:31 pm Oct 13, 202402:31 pm

What's the story David Fry, Cleveland Guardians' utility player, delivered a clutch moment in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. His 382-foot two-run home run in the seventh inning gave the Guardians a 5-4 lead, forcing a decisive Game 5. Fry's blast flipped the momentum and kept Cleveland's postseason hopes alive. We decode the game and Fry's career baseball stats.

2024 season so far

Guardians and Fry's 2024 season highlights

The Guardians were 92-69 this season. They finished 1st in the AL Central, and are now even in the ALDS against the Tigers, at two games each. Meanwhile, Fry played 122 games, recording 88 hits in 335 at-bats. He tallied 44 runs, 18 doubles, and 14 homers while driving in 51 RBIs. Fry stole four bases, finishing the season with a .263 batting average.

Game recap

Guardians force Game 5 in ALDS with crucial victory

Fry's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning propelled the Guardians to a 5-4 victory over the Tigers, forcing a decisive Game 5 in the 2024 ALDS. Fry also bunted home an insurance run later in the ninth. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Clase secured the win with a five-out save, ending Cleveland's 11-game postseason elimination losing streak. The winner will face the Yankees in the ALCS.

Career stats

Fry's two-season career stats

Fry has played 179 regular-season games, recording a .257 batting average with 112 hits, 18 home runs, and 66 RBIs across 436 at-bats. Notable, in 2024, Fry posted a .263 average. In the postseason, Fry has a .273 average with 3 hits and 5 RBIs in 4 games, including his recent home run in the 2024 ALDS.

