Sachin Tendulkar to host cricket clinic in Texas, USA

By Rajdeep Saha 02:28 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will host a cricket clinic in Texas on October 13, 2024. The clinic will be held at the University of Texas at Dallas as part of the National Cricket League (NCL) finals weekend. The clinic will inspire young athletes and promote cricket at the grassroots level in the USA. Here we present the details.

Tendulkar's mission to inspire young cricketers in US

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming clinic, Tendulkar said, "Cricket has given me so much, and now it's my turn to give back." "I'm excited to meet these young players and show them that with hard work and passion, anything is possible," he added. His involvement only goes on to show his commitment to nurturing cricket in the US.

Tendulkar to attend Dallas Cowboys game

Apart from heading the clinic, Tendulkar will also be a special guest at the Dallas Cowboys game on the same day. His involvement in the event underscores his involvement with the US sports scene. NCL Chairman Arun Agarwal stressed the importance of Tendulkar's presence, saying it's about "inspiring hope and dreams" and called his mentorship a "game-changer" for young players.

NCL finals weekend: A blend of cricket and culture

Apart from cricket matches, the NCL finals weekend will also witness cultural celebrations and live Bollywood performances. The tournament will culminate on October 14 at UT Dallas. This season's NCL has also introduced an exciting '60 Strikes' format, with legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Sir Vivian Richards, Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Lynn.