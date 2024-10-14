Summarize Simplifying... In short Steven Kwan, a key player for the Guardians, has been making waves in the MLB postseason.

Kwan's historic ALDS performance guides the Guardians to the ALCS (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Decoding the crunch stats of Steven Kwan

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:11 pm Oct 14, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Steven Kwan, an All-Star left fielder for the Cleveland Guardians, made history in the 2024 ALDS with an impressive performance against the Detroit Tigers. In Game 1, he set a franchise record for the most leadoff hits in postseason history with his double, tying Kenny Lofton. We decode the fielder's baseball career and series stats.

2024 season

Kwan and Guardians' 2024 season so far

The Guardians clinched a postseason spot with a 92-69 record. After winning the ALDS (3-2), they now advance to the ALCS, facing the New York Yankees in a rematch of their 2022 ALDS encounter. Meanwhile, Kwan appeared in 122 games, hit 14 homers, batted in 44 RBIs, and boasts a .292 batting average. He has managed 11 hits in five postseason games this season.

2024 ALDS series

A recap of the 2024 ALDS series

Cleveland dominated Game 1 with a 7-0 win, highlighted by Lane Thomas' three-run homer. Detroit responded in Game 2 with a late three-run blast from Kerry Carpenter to even the series. However, the Guardians rebounded in Game 4 to force a Game 5, where Thomas' grand slam propelled them to a decisive 7-3 victory, clinching their first ALCS berth since 2016.

ALDS records

Records set by Kwan in the five-game ALDS

Kwan became the first Cleveland player to record three or more hits in three consecutive postseason games. He extended his playoff hitting streak to 10 games, tying Kenny Lofton's 1995 record. Additionally, Kwan set a new club record with 11 hits in the ALDS, surpassing his own 2022 record. Notably, his 20 hits through 12 games are the most in franchise history.

Career

Fielder's career stats

In his first three seasons with Cleveland, Kwan has played 427 games, recording a career .285 batting average, and .396 slugging percentage. He also owns 25 homers and 52 stolen bases. His rookie year (2022) included a .298 average with 168 hits and 19 stolen bases. Meanwhile, in postseason play, Kwan has hit .392 across 12 games, with 20 hits and a .436 OBP.