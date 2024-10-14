Summarize Simplifying... In short Aidan Hutchinson, a key player for the Detroit Lions, is sidelined due to a serious injury sustained in a game against the Cowboys.

Decoding Lions DE Adian Hutchinson's career stats, post his tibial injury (Image credit: X/@aidanhutch97)

How vital is Aidan Hutchinson for Detroit Lions? Decoding stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:08 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Aidan Hutchinson a star defensive end for the Detroit Lions, suffered a serious injury in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. While attempting to tackle, Hutchinson's leg was severely injured, leading to him being taken off the field on a backboard. We decode the DE's stats and his injury details.

Injury details

Hutchinson undergoes surgery for tibial injury

Hutchinson underwent surgery for the fracture after suffering the injury during the third quarter of a game against the Cowboys. Hutchinson, who had been playing an impressive game with three tackles and a sack, required emergency medical attention and was transported to a trauma hospital. His injury is expected to sideline him for a significant period, but further recovery details remain to be clarified.

Game recap

Lions dominate Cowboys 47-9, but Hutchinson's injury plays spoilsport

Jared Goff led the Lions to a dominant 47-9 victory over the Cowboys, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. David Montgomery added two rushing scores, while the Lions' defense forced five turnovers. However, the win was marred by a serious tibial injury to Hutchinson. Despite the injury, Detroit handed Dallas a fourth consecutive lopsided home loss, continuing their struggles.

2024 season

Hutchinson and Lions' stellar start to 2024 season

In the five games, Hutchinson has contributed 12 tackles, 7 solo tackles, and 19 assists. He has also added 7.5 sacks and forced 1 fumble, although he has not registered any interceptions or pass deflections. Meanwhile, the Lions are off to a strong start this season standing second in the NFC North with a 4-1 record and three wins in their recent games.

Career stats

DE's career stats

In the 2022 season, Hutchinson posted 52 combined tackles, nine sacks, and three pass deflections. In 2023, he contributed 51 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks, and one interception. For his regular season career, he has totaled 122 combined tackles, 28.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Meanwhile, in three postseason games, he boasts 10 combined tackles and three sacks.

