MLB: Decoding the crunch stats of Kike Hernandez
Enrique "Kike" Hernandez, a Los Angeles Dodgers player, recently made headlines for his viral post-game comments after clinching the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Kike dropped an F-bomb during a live TV interview, expressing his team's defiance and confidence. In the game, Hernandez contributed with one run, one home run, and one hit. We decode his baseball career stats.
Dodgers secure a 2-0 win
Hernandez helped the Dodgers secure a 2-0 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS, homering off Yu Darvish in the second inning. Hernandez's postseason performance included a key hit and one run. Teoscar Hernandez was another batter with a homer, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five stellar innings. The Dodgers will face the New York Mets in the NLCS.
Hernandez and Dodgers' 2024 season so far
The Dodgers clinched their 12th straight postseason spot this season. With a 98-64 record, a week later they secured their third consecutive NL West title. After defeating the Padres in five games, they now face the Mets in the NLCS. Meanwhile, Hernandez has played 126 games this season, recording 83 hits, 12 homers, and 42 RBIs. He also boasts a .229 batting average.
Kike's career stats
Hernández has a solid MLB career, playing for several teams, including the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Miami Marlins. He boasts a .238 batting average, with 120 homers, 830 hits, and 435 regular-season RBIs. Hernández boasts a career .277 postseason batting average with 14 home runs across 75 postseason games and 188 at-bats. He is also a 2020 World Series Champion with the Dodgers.