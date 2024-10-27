Shohei Ohtani injures shoulder during Game 2 win in the World Series (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

MLB: Shohei Ohtani injures shoulder during Dodgers' World Series win

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:33 pm Oct 27, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Shohei Ohtani is a celebrated two-way player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, his role took an unexpected turn during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, where Ohtani left the game with a shoulder injury. This setback is significant as Ohtani has been central to the Dodgers' journey. We decode his injury, the game, and his stats.

Injury

Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder as Dodgers take Game 2

Ohtani sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a Game 2 steal attempt in the Dodgers' 4-2 World Series win over the Yankees. Although preliminary tests were positive, Ohtani is said to undergo an MRI. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains hopeful, expecting Ohtani to play in Game 3. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernandez emphasized Ohtani's importance in an ESPN interview, stating that the whole stadium went silent.

2024 season

Ohtani and Dodgers' 2024 season so far

In 2024, the Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive playoff berth and won the NL West with a 98-64 record. Meanwhile, Ohtani, in his debut season, broke records with 54 homers and 50 steals. He also managed a career-high .310 batting average. In the postseason he owns three homers and a .260 batting average, while the Dodgers have taken a 2-0 lead in the WS.

Game recap

Dodgers edge past Yankees, win Game 2, take 2-0 lead

In Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-2, taking a 2-0 series lead. Yoshinobu Yamamoto shone on the mound, allowing just one hit over 6 1/3 innings. Freddie Freeman continued his hot streak with another homer, supported by Tommy Edman and Hernández's blasts. However, the Dodgers face uncertainty regarding Ohtani, who suffered a shoulder injury during the game

Career stats

Ohtani's amusing career stats

Ohtani has had an impressive regular season, boasting a career batting average of .282 over 860 games, with 878 hits, 225 home runs, and 567 RBIs. In his debut postseason, he has played 13 games, hitting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Notably, his ability to perform consistently at a high level underscores his status as one of MLB's elite players