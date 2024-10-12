Summarize Simplifying... In short Gerrit Cole led the Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Royals, securing a spot in the ALCS.

With a 2024 season record of 8-5 and a career record of 153-80, Cole's impressive stats include a 3.18 ERA, 2,251 strikeouts, and six All-Star selections.

His performance has been key to the Yankees' success, who finished first in the AL East with a 94-68 record. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gerrit Kole's heroics vs the Royals propels the Yankees to the ALCS (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

Gerrit Cole impresses against City Royals: Presenting his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:48 pm Oct 12, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees' ace, pitched a stellar game against the Kansas City Royals, helping New York clinch the ALDS. Cole's dominance on the mound, including striking out key batters, played a crucial role in securing the Yankees' 3-2 victory. We decode the ace's stellar game performance, the game, and his baseball career stats.

Game recap

Cole's dominant pitching sends the Yankees to the ALCS

Cole delivered a dominant performance, holding the Royals to just one run over seven innings, leading the Yankees to a 3-1 victory and securing a spot in the ALCS. Cole scattered six hits, striking out four before handing it to the bullpen, which extended their scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings. Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, and Giancarlo Stanton contributed key RBIs for the win.

2024 season

Yankees and Cole's 2024 season so far

The 2024 Yankees finished first in the AL East with a 94-68 record, clinched the division title, and are now into the ALCS. Meanwhile, Cole appeared in 17 games and has an 8-5 record this season. He boasts a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts from 95 innings pitched. In two postseason games, Cole has recorded a 3.00 ERA, and eight strikeouts across 12 innings.

Career stats

The pitcher's crunch career details

Cole's stellar career includes 317 starts with a 153-80 record and a 3.18 ERA over 1,954 innings. He's struck out 2,251 batters and boasts a 1.09 WHIP. Cole has been dominant in the postseason as well, with an 11-6 record and a 2.94 ERA across 19 starts. His 142 strikeouts in 116.1 innings highlight his consistency in the sport.

Achievements

Cole's major league awards and achievements

Cole has built an impressive resume, earning 6 All-Star selections (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021-2023) and the AL Cy Young Award in 2023. He's a 3-time All-MLB First Team member (2019, 2021, 2023) and made the Second Team in 2020. Cole has twice led the AL in ERA (2019, 2023) and MLB in strikeouts (2019, 2022), and led the AL in wins in 2021.