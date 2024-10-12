#ThisDayThatYear: Paul Molitor hits World Series record five hits (1982)
On October 12, 1982, Paul Molitor a former professional baseball player and manager, set a World Series record by collecting five hits in a single game. During Game 1 of the 1982 World Series, while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, Molitor managed five hits vs the St.Louis Cardinals. The Brewers won the game 10-0. We decode the record, the game, and Molitor's career stats.
Brewers shutout Cardinals for a 1-0 World Series lead
In Game 1 of the 1982 World Series, the Brewers faced the Cardinals. Brewers' left-hander Mike Caldwell delivered a masterful performance, pitching a complete-game shutout while surrendering just three hits. The offense shone brightly, spearheaded by Molitor, who set a World Series record with five hits and drove in two runs. Robin Yount added four hits and two RBIs for Milwaukee's 10-0 victory.
Most hits in single WS game, all-time WS hits record
As mentioned Molitor became the first player to record five hits in a World Series game. The only other player to do so was St Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols during Game 3 of the 2001 World Series. Notably, Yogi Berra has gotten the most career hits in the World Series, with 71 hits, followed by Mickey Mantle's 59 hits.
Molitor and Brewers' 1982 season
The 1982 Brewers recorded the best MLB record for the franchise at the time (95-67), winning their first and only American League pennant. They also led in multiple offensive categories, including runs scored (891) and home runs (216). Meanwhile, Molitor played 160 regular-season games, managed 201 hits, a .302 batting average, 71 RBIs, and 19 homers. In the postseason, Molitor recorded 17 hits.
Molitor's career stats as a player
Molitor had a stellar MLB career, playing for the Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Minnesota Twins. He appeared in 2,683 games with a batting average of .306. He amassed 3,319 hits, including 605 doubles and 234 home runs, while driving in 1,307 RBIs. Molitor excelled in postseason play, especially in 1993, where he batted .447 with 21 hits in 47 at-bats.
Molitor's impressive achievements as a player
Molitor is a 7× All-Star, World Series championship, and MVP (1993). He has earned 4 Silver Slugger Awards. The Brewers honored him by retiring his No. 4 and recognizing him on the American Family Field Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004 and he a part of the MLB All-Time Team.