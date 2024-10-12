Summarize Simplifying... In short In a 1986 NFL game, Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears made history by reaching 20,045 all-purpose yards, a measure of a player's total contribution to the game.

Payton, who played 190 regular-season games, is celebrated as one of the NFL's greatest, with career achievements including a Super Bowl championship, an NFL Most Valuable Player award, and nine Pro Bowl selections.

His legacy continues to inspire, with the NFL Man of the Year award renamed in his honor after his passing in 1999.

#ThisDayThatYear: Walter Payton hits 20,000 all-purpose yards milestone (1986)

What's the story On October 12, 1986, Walter Payton an iconic running back for the Chicago Bears, made history by becoming the first NFL player to accumulate 20,000 all-purpose yards in a game against the Houston Oilers. In this game, Payton took his career total to 20,045 all-purpose yards and the Bears to a 20-7 victory. We decode the record, the historic game, and his career stats.

All-purpose yards

What do all-purpose yards mean in the NFL?

In the NFL, all-purpose yards represent the total yardage a player accumulates through different methods of advancing the ball. This includes rushing yards gained from running, receiving yards from catching passes, kickoff return yards from returning kickoffs, and punt return yards from returning punts. All-purpose yards highlight a player's overall contribution to both the offense and special teams.

Game recap

Bears top Oilers 20-7 as Payton scripts history

During what seemed to be a one-sided game, Chicago's defense kept Houston at bay by restricting their scoring to just one quarter. Meanwhile, the Bears scored in three quarters as Payton recorded 76 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving, for a career total of 20,045. However, for the Oilers Warren Moon managed 12 passes for 204 yards and had one TD and interception each.

Career stats

RB's career stats: Regular and postseason

Payton, played 190 regular-season games, accumulating 16,726 rushing yards on 3,838 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and scoring 110 touchdowns. He also excelled in the playoffs, appearing in nine games, gaining 632 rushing yards, and scoring 2 touchdowns. Payton's career totals include 21,803 all-purpose yards and 125 total touchdowns, solidifying him as one of the NFL's greatest players.

Achievements

Payton's stellar career achievements

Payton's career features a Super Bowl championship (XX), an NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year (1977). He was named NFL Man of the Year that year, and the Payton Manning Man of the Year award was renamed in his honor after his passing in 1999. Payton was a 5× First-team All-Pro and had earned nine Pro Bowl selections.