#ThisDayThatYear: Brooks Robinson sets a unique World Series record (1971)

What's the story On October 11, 1971, Brooks Robinson, a Hall of Famer and legendary third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, set a World Series record. He reached base five consecutive times against the Pittsburgh Pirates during Game 2. This record and barrage by Robinson secured the Orioles a 3-11 victory and a 2-0 lead in the seven-game series. We decode this unique record and his stats.

Game recap

Orioles trounce Pirates 3-11 for a 2-0 World Series lead

Robinson's outstanding batting contributed significantly to the Orioles' 11-3 victory over the Pirates. Pittsburgh went scoreless in eight innings except for the eighth inning, courtesy of Richie Hebner's homer. Baltimore managed one run each in the second and sixth inning. A six-run fifth inning, thanks to Robinson reaching five consecutive bases. Robinson managed two runs, three hits, and RBIs each from three at-bats.

1971 season

Orioles and Robinson's 1971 season highlights

In 1971, the Orioles dominated the American League East, finishing with an impressive record of 101 wins and 57 losses. They secured the title of AL Champions but ultimately fell short in the World Series, losing to the Pirates in a close 4-3 series. Meanwhile, Robinson had an impressive year, batting .272 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs and 67 runs.

Career stats

Robinson's career stats: Regular and postseason

Over his 23-year career with the Orioles, Robinson played 2,896 games, accumulating 2,848 hits, 268 home runs, and 1,357 RBIs. He maintained a .267 batting average and recorded 28 stolen bases in the regular season. In postseason play he averaged .303, played 39 games, batted in 21 runs and recorded five homers from 145 at-bats.

Achievements

Third baseman's notable achievements in major league

Robinson achieved remarkable milestones during his career, including being an 18-time All-Star, winning two World Series championships (1966, 1970), and earning the AL MVP award. He was the World Series MVP (1970), secured 16 Gold Glove Awards, and was honored with the Roberto Clemente Award. His No. 5 was retired by the Orioles and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame (1983).