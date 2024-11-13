Summarize Simplifying... In short Arjun Tendulkar, in his 17th first-class cricket match, achieved his first five-wicket haul, dismantling Arunachal Pradesh's batting order.

Prior to this, Tendulkar had taken 32 wickets in 16 matches and scored 532 runs, showcasing his all-round skills.

Tendulkar picked 5/25 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar records maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:11 pm Nov 13, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has made a mark in his career by picking his maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. The 25-year-old left-arm seamer reached the landmark during the Ranji Trophy Plate Division match for Goa against Arunachal Pradesh. The match is being played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim, where Tendulkar's brilliant show put Goa in a commanding position.

Tendulkar's impressive performance in Ranji Trophy match

Tendulkar's brilliant show was highlighted by figures worth 5/25 in nine overs, including three maidens. This was his 17th first-class match as he was instrumental in breaking the Arunachal Pradesh batting order. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Arunachal Pradesh suffered early blows as Tendulkar dismissed opener Nabam Hachang in just the second over.

Tendulkar triggers Arunachal's collapse

Despite Neelam Obi and Chinmay Patil's efforts to steady the innings, Tendulkar struck in quick succession during the 12th over, worsening Arunachal's situation. Arunachal were reeling at 36/5 in 17.1 overs, with Tendulkar taking a fifer. The team was eventually bowled out for mere 84 runs in the 31st over. Skipper Nabam Abo remained unbeaten on 25 off as many balls.

Tendulkar's career highlights and future prospects

Before this match, Tendulkar had 32 wickets in 16 First-Class matches with best figures of 4/49. He has also shown his batting skills by tallying 532 runs at an average of 23.13, including a century and two half-centuries. Last year, he shifted from Mumbai to Goa for better playing opportunities. The young all-rounder has recorded 32 wickets at 37.75 ever since.