In a thrilling match, New Zealand narrowly defeated Sri Lanka by five runs, evening out the two-match series.

The teams are now preparing for a three-match ODI series, hoping to maintain their momentum.

Hay registered six dismissals behind the stumps

New Zealand's Mitchell Hay breaks this record of MS Dhoni

By Parth Dhall 03:31 pm Nov 11, 202403:31 pm

What's the story New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay has set a new world record in T20Is. In what was his second international appearance, against Sri Lanka on November 10, he bagged the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a T20I innings. This was during New Zealand's successful defense of their total of 108. Although he didn't make much of an impact with the bat, Hay broke the record of several players, including the legendary MS Dhoni.

Hay's record-breaking performance

Hay's record-breaking performance included five catches and a stumping. This feat breaks the records of Dhoni and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, who are among nine wicket-keepers with five dismissals in a T20I innings. Despite being a relatively new entrant in international cricket, Hay has been exceptional as a wicket-keeper, especially against spin-bowling on this tour.

New Zealand's thrilling victory over Sri Lanka

The match turned out to be a nail-biter as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by just five runs to level the two-match series 1-1. Lockie Ferguson made a mark with an incredible hat-trick. Despite their batting woes, the Kiwis defended 108, with Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips starring with the ball.

Upcoming fixtures between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

After an exciting T20I series, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played in Dambulla on November 13, followed by two games in Pallekele on November 17 and 19. Both teams will be hoping to carry the momentum from the T20I series into the upcoming matches.