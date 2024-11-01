Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test, India struggled against New Zealand, ending Day 1 with NZ at 235.

Key performances included Young's 71 and Mitchell's 82, while Jadeja and Sundar shone for India with five and four wickets respectively.

Despite a shaky start, India's Jaiswal and Gill are looking to steady the innings after Rohit's early dismissal.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowled well (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test, India falter versus NZ: Day 1 report

By Rajdeep Saha 05:42 pm Nov 01, 202405:42 pm

What's the story India have lost momentum versus New Zealand on Day 1 of the 3rd and final Test versus New Zealand in Mumbai. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowled well to help India bowl NZ out for 235 in the first innings. For the Kiwis, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell slammed respective fifties. India are 86/4 at stumps with Shubman Gill present in the middle.

Young

Will Young smokes timely 71-run knock

Young smoked a fine 71 on Day 1. Young and Mitchell led the visitors' recovery with an 87-run partnership before the former was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Young was brilliant in the first session, getting his first half-century of the series soon after lunch with a six off Washington Sundar. Young hammered his eighth Test fifty and has raced to 910 runs at 29.35.

Dismissal

Sundar dismisses Rachin Ravindra for 3rd successive time

Sundar once again troubled New Zealand's top batter Rachin Ravindra in the first innings. This is the third time in a row that Sundar has dismissed Ravindra in this series. The latest battle saw Sundar bowl a sharp turner that went past Ravindra's outer edge and hit the stumps, sending him back with just five runs off 12 balls.

Daryl

Mitchell slams 82-run knock

Mitchell battled his own body and the extreme conditions in Mumbai to stick it out and top-score with 82. He looked to launch a few big shots at the end with Ajaz Patel for company. However, he fell to a cute attempt to dab wide of slip off Sundar's bowling. Mitchell's 82 was laced with three fours and three sixes in a 129-ball effort.

Jadeja

Jadeja claims his 14th five-wicket haul

Jadeja was the pick of his side's bowlers. He managed 5/65 from 22 overs (1 maiden) as New Zealand perished for a score of 235. Jadeja has raced to 314 wickets at 23.96. He has 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus NZ, he owns 36 scalps at 29.77. He took his 2nd fifer.

Sundar

Sundar excels with four-fer

After taking 11 scalps in the Pune Test, Indian all-rounder Sundar, was once again amongst the wickets. Sundar managed figures worth 4/81 from 18.4 overs (2 maidens). Sundar has raced to 15 scalps from three innings in the ongoing series at a spendid 13.06. In six matches now, he has 21 scalps at 23.57. It's also his 2nd four-fer for India.

Information

Ashwin goes wicketless

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 14 overs and conceded 47 runs for 0 scalps. As per Cricbuzz, it's the first time Ashwin has gone wicketless in an innings against New Zealand where they were bowled out.

Indian batters

Rohit falls cheaply as India respond

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was once again dismissed cheaply. His poor run of form has continued. Matt Henry dismissed Rohit for 18 runs. Rohit closed the face of the bat and saw the ball take an edge. India were 25/1 when Rohit was gone. Jaiswal and Gill looked to steady the ship for India and took India to 78/1.

Dismissals

India lose three quick scalps

Jaiswal decided to play the reverse sweep and missed. Ajaz dismissed him for 30. India sent their number 11 as a nightwatchman and he fell for a duck. Virat Kohli was then run out as he came second best to Matt Henry's throw. 78 for 1 became 84 for 4 in no time. India are 86/4 after 19 overs.