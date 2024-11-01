Will Young smokes timely 71 in Wankhede Test: Key stats
New Zealand batter Will Young smoked a fine 71 on Day 1 of the ongoing third and final Test against hosts India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. It was a crucial knock from him as NZ had lost an early wicket after electing to bat first. They were further reduced to 72/3. Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell led the visitors' recovery with an 87-run partnership before Young was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.
Young's impressive performance and dismissal
Young was brilliant in the first session, getting his first half-century of the series soon after lunch with a six off Washington Sundar. He tackled the Indian spinners well and rescued NZ following a shaky start. However, his good knock was ended when he edged a fast delivery from Jadeja. This dismissal proved to be a turning point in the match, ending Young's crucial partnership with Mitchell.
Sundar dented NZ's top order
Meanwhile, Sundar carried his brilliant form from Pune, picking two wickets, including that of Tom Latham (28) with a delivery that straightened after pitching and clipped the off stump. He also sent back Rachin Ravindra (5), the series' leading run-scorer. Pacer Akash Deep made the first strike as he dismissed Devon Conway (4), forcing Young to arrive in the fourth over.
Young goes past 900 Test runs
Young was dismissed for 71 off 138 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes). Playing his 19th Test, Young hammered his eighth Test fifty as he has raced to 910 runs at 29.35, as per ESPNcricinfo. Against India, Young has smashed 308 runs at 38.50. This was his second fifty against them. The 31-year-old has now completed 8,080 First-Class runs, averaging around 40. The tally includes 16 tons and 46 fifties.