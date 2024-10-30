India's Smriti Mandhana attains feats with her eighth WODI ton
Opener Smriti Mandhana powered India to victory in the 3rd WODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mandhana starred with a 100-run knock as the hosts chased down 233. The Indian opener added a century-plus stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 59. Mandhana slammed her third hundred while chasing in the 50-over format. Here are the stats.
Mandhana drives India to victory
Mandhana felt the pressure as she lost her opening partner Shafali Verma early on in the run-chase. However, she took India toward the 100-run mark along with Yastika Bhatia. Although Bhatia departed before India's 100, skipper Harmanpreet and Mandhana batted NZ out of the game. However, Mandhana was dismissed by Hannah Rowe for 100 off 122 balls (10 fours).
Mandhana gets past 3,600 WODI runs
Mandhana has been India's most dependable batter across formats. In 88 WODIs, she has racked up 3,690 runs at an average of 45.00. The tally includes eight tons and 27 half-centuries. In Ahmedabad, Mandhana raced past 500 runs (516) against New Zealand in the format. She now has two WODI tons against the White Ferns.
Three WODI tons in run-chases for Mandhana
As mentioned, Mandhana now has three WODI tons in run-chases, the most for India. As per Hypocaust, Jaya Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mithali Raj have a ton apiece. Mandhana has over 1,850 WODI runs in run-chases. Notably, Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt now have three WODI tons each in 2024, the joint-most for a woman in a calendar year.