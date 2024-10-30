Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana scored her eighth Women's One Day International (WODI) century, helping India secure a win against New Zealand.

This achievement takes her total WODI runs to 3,690, making her India's most reliable batter.

This is her third WODI century in run-chases, a record for India, and she now shares the 2024 record for most WODI centuries in a year with Laura Wolvaardt.

Smriti Mandhana scored a special ton against New Zealand in Ahmedabad (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India's Smriti Mandhana attains feats with her eighth WODI ton

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Oct 30, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Opener Smriti Mandhana powered India to victory in the 3rd WODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mandhana starred with a 100-run knock as the hosts chased down 233. The Indian opener added a century-plus stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 59. Mandhana slammed her third hundred while chasing in the 50-over format. Here are the stats.

Knock

Mandhana drives India to victory

Mandhana felt the pressure as she lost her opening partner Shafali Verma early on in the run-chase. However, she took India toward the 100-run mark along with Yastika Bhatia. Although Bhatia departed before India's 100, skipper Harmanpreet and Mandhana batted NZ out of the game. However, Mandhana was dismissed by Hannah Rowe for 100 off 122 balls (10 fours).

Stats

Mandhana gets past 3,600 WODI runs

Mandhana has been India's most dependable batter across formats. In 88 WODIs, she has racked up 3,690 runs at an average of 45.00. The tally includes eight tons and 27 half-centuries. In Ahmedabad, Mandhana raced past 500 runs (516) against New Zealand in the format. She now has two WODI tons against the White Ferns.

Feats

Three WODI tons in run-chases for Mandhana

As mentioned, Mandhana now has three WODI tons in run-chases, the most for India. As per Hypocaust, Jaya Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mithali Raj have a ton apiece. Mandhana has over 1,850 WODI runs in run-chases. Notably, Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt now have three WODI tons each in 2024, the joint-most for a woman in a calendar year.