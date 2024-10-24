Summarize Simplifying... In short In recent cricket news, Tim Southee has dismissed Rohit Sharma for the fourth time in Test matches and 14th time in international cricket.

Rohit, who has been struggling with form, has scored 51 runs from 126 balls against Southee in eight Test innings.

Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma for the 4th time in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Tim Southee dismisses Rohit Sharma for 4th time in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 05:29 pm Oct 24, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma for the 4th time in Test cricket. The veteran New Zealand pacer got the Indian captain's scalp on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match being held in Pune. Rohit was out for a duck and faced nine balls. Southee squared Rohit up in defence as the ball moved away off the seam and hit the stumps. Here's more.

Numbers

Rohit vs Southee in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has faced Southee in eight Test innings. The senior cricketer has hit 51 runs from 126 balls. Notably, Rohit has faced 102 dots in addition to hitting the bowler for six fours. Southee has dismissed the batter four times across eight innings. Rohit averages 12.75 in this duel and his strike rate is 40.47.

Form

Rohit has been battling poor form of late

Rohit hasn't been amongst the runs of late. In the two-match Test series versus Bangladesh at home, Rohit clocked 6, 5, 23 and 8 across four innings at a dismal 10.5. Meanwhile, the opener managed two and 52 runs in the first Test match versus New Zealand in Bengaluru. This was Rohit's 5th dismissal of under 10 in his last 7 innings.

Do you know?

14th dismissal against Southee in international cricket

Southee has dismissed Rohit for the 14th time in men's international cricket. Rohit owns 242 runs across 36 innings at just 17.28. Rohit's dismissals count read: 4 times in Tests, 6 times in ODIs and four times in T20Is.

Information

Summary of Day 1 (Pune Test)

New Zealand perished for 259 runs with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smoking fifties. For India, Washington Sundar grabbed seven scalps. India are 16/1 at stumps.