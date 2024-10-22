Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's top Test cricket run-scorers include Rahim, with over 6,000 runs and 93 appearances, making him the most-capped player for the country.

Mushfiqur Rahim completed 6,000 Test runs in Dhaka

Presenting Bangladesh batters with 4,500+ runs in Test cricket

What's the story Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first Bangladesh batter to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The senior batter reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Dhaka. Over the years, only three batters, including Rahim, have slammed more than 4,500 runs for Bangladesh in the longest format. Here we list the same.

Mushfiqur Rahim: 6,000+ runs

Rahim has been Bangladesh's most dependable middle-order batter ever since his Test debut in 2005. He powered past 6,000 Test runs in his 172nd innings during the 1st Test against South Africa. Rahim, who averages over 35, has 11 tons and 27 half-centuries to his name in the format. With 93 appearances, he is also the most-capped player for Bangladesh in whites.

Tamim Iqbal: 5,134 runs

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket with immediate effect in July last year. His tally of 5,134 runs in 70 Tests at 38.89 is only second to Rahim among Bangladesh batters. Iqbal, who made his Test debut for the side in 2008, bid adieu with 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries (HS: 206).

Shakib Al Hasan: 4,609 runs

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the only other player with over 4,500 runs for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Shakib, who is sitting out of the ongoing South Africa Test, has 4,609 runs from 71 Tests at an average of 37.77. His tally includes five tons and 31 half-centuries. Shakib also has the most Test wickets for Bangladesh (246).