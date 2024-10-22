Summarize Simplifying... In short Mushfiqur Rahim has made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 6,000 Test runs.

He achieved this milestone during the second innings against South Africa in Dhaka.

Rahim, who debuted in 2005, is known as Bangladesh's most reliable middle-order batter, with 11 tons and 27 half-centuries to his name. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahim led Bangladesh's fightback against South Africa in Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter with 6,000 Test runs

By Parth Dhall 07:29 pm Oct 22, 202407:29 pm

What's the story Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The senior batter reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Dhaka. Rahim led Bangladesh's fightback in the second innings after the hosts faced a 202-run deficit. He propelled Bangladesh past 100 along with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Here are the key stats.

Scores

Rahim bounces back in second innings

Rahim was knocked over by Kagiso Rabada for a 20-ball 11 in the first innings. Notably, Bangladesh were bowled out for 106. The former steadied the ship in the second innings on Day 2, after the hosts were down to 4/2. Rahim (31*) came to the middle as Bangladesh slumped to 59/3. He has formed a crucial 42-run stand along with Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Record

Rahim unlocks this achievement

Rahim completed 6,000 Test runs with his 28th run in the second innings against South Africa in Dhaka. As mentioned, he is the only player with 6,000+ runs for Bangladesh in the format. Only three other batters have more than 4,000 Test runs for the side - Tamim Iqbal (5,134), Shakib Al Hasan (4,609), and Mominul Haque (4,269).

Career

A look at his Test career

Rahim has been Bangladesh's most dependable middle-order batter ever since his Test debut in 2005. He powered past 6,000 Test runs in his 172nd innings. Rahim, who averages over 35, has 11 tons and 27 half-centuries to his name in the format. With 93 appearances, he is also the most-capped player for Bangladesh in whites.