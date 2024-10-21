Summarize Simplifying... In short The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 saw some impressive performances.

SA's Laura Wolvaardt topped the batting charts with 223 runs, while Amelia Kerr claimed the most wickets with 15.

Notable records include Deandra Dottin's strike rate of 162.16, the highest team total by India, and Nigar Sultana's record of most dismissals by a keeper. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Laura Wolvaardt was the only one to slam over 200 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Presenting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:58 pm Oct 21, 202412:58 pm

What's the story The New Zealand women's cricket team won its maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup title. The final match was played in Dubai, where the White Ferns defeated South Africa by 32 runs. NZ posted a daunting score of 158/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to Amelia Kerr's 43. SA were restricted to 126/9 in response. Here we decode the tournament in stats.

Batting records

Here are the leading run-getters

SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the only one to slam over 200 runs in this tourney as she finished with 223 runs at 44.60. Her teammate Tazmin Brits (187 at 37.40) and England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (151 at 50.33) are the others with 150-plus runs. Meanwhile, India's Harmanpreet Kaur had the highest batting average (150 runs at 150). England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (107) follow the suit.

Feats

Here are the other batting records

Among batters with at least 50 runs, WI's Deandra Dottin (162.16) is the only one with a 150-plus strike rate. Meanwhile, SA's Anneke Bosch (74* vs Australia) and England's Maia Bouchier (62* vs Scotland) are the only ones with individual 60-plus scores this season. Notably, Bosch's 74* came in the semi-final game.

Boundaries

Who scored the most fours and sixes?

Wolvaardt (24) and Brits (19) are the only ones to smash more than 18 fours. While Dottin smoked nine sixes, no other batter could even clear the fence four times. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was the only batter with multiple 50-plus scores in the competition (2).

Bowling

Who took the most wickets?

Amelia Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets, is now the bowler with the most wickets in a WT20 WC edition. Her average (7.33) is the best among bowlers with at least five scalps. SA's Nonkululeko Mlaba (12 wickets at 11.33), NZ's Rosemary Mair (10 at 11.70), and WI's Afy Fletcher (10 at 11.50) are the others to touch the 10-wicket mark in the 2024 edition.

DYK

Bowlers with best individual figures

WI's Karishma Ramharack own the best bowling figures in this edition (4/17). Mair, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, Dottin, Kerr, and Mlaba are the other bowlers with four-fers in the competition. Australia's Megan Schutt (4.07) had the best economy rate in the event among bowlers who delivered at least 15 overs. England's Sophie Ecclestone (4.38) and Marizanne Kapp (4.64) are next on this list.

Team

Here are the team records

India posted the highest team total of this edition, 172/3 versus Sri Lanka. SA (166/5 vs Scotland) and NZ's (160/4 vs India) were the only other sides to touch the 160-run mark. India (82 vs SL) and SA (80 vs Scotland) also own the top-two largest victories this year in terms of runs.

Other records

Here are the other records

Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana (7) effected the most dismissals by a keeper. India's Richa Ghosh (6) is next on this list. Meanwhile, NZ's Suzie Bates took the most catches by a fielder (7). Wolvaardt-Brits (119* vs WI), England's Wyatt-Bouchier (113* vs Scotland), and WI's Hayley Matthews-Qiana Joseph (102 vs England) are the only pairs to register century stands.