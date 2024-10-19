Summarize Simplifying... In short Deandra Dottin shone in the T20 World Cup 2024, claiming four wickets against the White Ferns and scoring a 22-ball 33.

She hit the most sixes in the tournament (9) and ended her campaign with five wickets from two innings.

Deandra Dottin: Decoding her T20 World Cup 2024 in stats

What's the story Deandra Dottin of the West Indies made her presence felt in the 2nd semi-final of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Sharjah. Despite West Indies' defeat, Dottin was one of the bright sparks in the contest. Dottin ended up as WI's best performer in the event with the bat. Here we decode her campaign in stats.

Vs NZ

Dottin was superb against the White Ferns

Versus the White Ferns, Dottin was intrumental with the ball. She claimed four wickets for 22 runs from her 4 overs (ER: 5.50). Her exploits saw NZ-W go on to make 128/9 in 20 overs. In response, WI-W failed to get past the line. They scored 120/8 in 20 overs. Dottin impressed with a 22-ball 33. She smashes three sixes.

Batting

Most sixes in T20 World Cup 2024

In five matches, Dottin smashed a total of 120 runs at an average of 40. 33 was her best score with the strike rate being 162.16. Dottin has hammered the most sixes (9). No other batter has more than three sixes in the tourney. This was the 2nd instance of Dottin smoking nine sixes in a T20 World Cup edition (9 in 2010).

Information

5 wickets for Dottin across two innings

Dottin ended her campaign with five wickets from two innings at 7.60. Her economy rate was 5.40. She is one of the six bowlers with a four-fer in the tourney. She also holds the fourth-best figures.

Overall stats

Crunch numbers in WT20Is for Dottin

Dottin is the 2nd-highest scorer for West Indies in WT20Is (2,801 at 26.67). Having also represented Barbados, she owns a total of 2,817 runs from 126 matches at 26.08. In addition to 13 fifties, she has slammed two tons. Dottin is the sixth-highest scorer in Women's T20 WC (770 at 26.55). Dottin owns 67 wickets in her career, including 66 for West Indies.