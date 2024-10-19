Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, in a stellar performance, scored a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, contributing to a 200-run partnership with 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre.

Shreyas Iyer made his presence felt with a crunch century (Photo credit: X/@ShreyasIyer15)

Shreyas Iyer slams century in Ranji Trophy against Maharashtra: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:58 pm Oct 19, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Shreyas Iyer made his presence felt with a crunch century for Mumbai against Maharashtra in round 2 of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. Iyer resumed Day 2 on a score of 45* with Mumbai being placed at 220 for three. The senior batter got to his ton with Mumbai heading to lunch with the score reading 335/4 in 74 overs. Here's more.

Knock

Iyer adds 200-run stand alongside teenager Ayush Mhatre

Iyer walken in when Mumbai lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane (123/3). Thereafter, Iyer, who looked in a positive frame of mind, went on to add an unbeaten 97-run stand with 17-year-old centurion Ayush Mhatre. The two continued with their exploits on Day 2 before Mhatre fell (176). They added 200 runs for the 4th wicket. Iyer played his shots and has looked defiant.

Runs

Iyer surpasses 6,000 runs in FC cricket

With this century, Iyer has surpassed 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He came to this contest with 5,913 runs under his belt at 46.92. The right-handed batter hammered his 14th FC century. He also owns 33 fifties. Notably, 811 of his runs have come for India in Test cricket. His average for Team India reads 36.86 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).

Form

Iyer's recent form in FC cricket

Iyer captained India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. In three matches, Iyer scored 154 runs at 25.66. He slammed two fifties. He had a positive strike rate of 92.21. In the Irani Cup, he slammed 57 and 8 versus Rest of India. This was followed by scores worth 0 and 30 versus Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener.

Information

Iyer overlooked for India A squad in tour of Australia

Iyer didn't find a berth in the India A squad for the tour of Australia. Before this century, he managed three fifties across 10 innings. But there was a lack of consistency with several low scores. Iyer will hope to impress in the Ranji Trophy.