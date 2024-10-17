Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test match against Pakistan, England's spinner Shoaib Bashir shone with a four-wicket haul, including key players like Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood.

This performance helped England restrict Pakistan to 221 in their second innings, despite a resilient 63 from Agha Salman.

Bashir's impressive bowling, along with contributions from Jack Leach, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, has been instrumental in his rapid rise to 38 Test wickets in just 11 matches.

Bashir made use of the surface on Day 3 to purchase four scalps (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

2nd Test: England spinner Shoaib Bashir claims four-fer versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 05:50 pm Oct 17, 202405:50 pm

What's the story England cricket team spinner, Shoaib Bashir, was the pick of the bowlers for his side against hosts Pakistan in the latter's 2nd innings of the 2nd Test match in Multan. Bashir made use of the surface on Day 3 to purchase four scalps as Pakistan fell for 221. Earlier, England, who resumed Day 3 on 239/6, folded for 291. Here's more.

Bowling

Four wickets for Bashir

Bashir's spinning delivery dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the 6th over. The latter got a faint edge to be caughy behind. Shan Masood was Bashir's next scalp in the 10th over. A lovely ball bowled slower through the air saw an edge get derived. A fuller delivery got the better of Saim Ayub in the 15th over. In the 47th over, Bashir got Noman Ali.

Information

Bashir races to 23 Test wickets in Asia

In 11 Test matches for England, Bashir has raced to 38 scalps at 37.23. This was his maiden four-fer in Tests. He also owns three fifers. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bashir has claimed 23 scalps in Asia at 38.

Summary

Summary of the contest

Bashir claimed 4/66 from his 19 overs. Fellow spinner Jack Leach claimed a three-fer. Meanwhile, pacers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts were amongst the wickets. Pakistan scored 366 runs in their 1st innings as England perished for 291. In their 2nd innings, Bashir's brilliance helped England bundle the hosts for 221. Agha Salman scored 63 runs for the hosts.