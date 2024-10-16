Summarize Simplifying... In short The first day of the India-New Zealand Test was called off due to rain, but India, fresh from a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, remains hopeful.

New Zealand, however, is grappling with the loss of key player Kane Williamson to injury and a recent leadership change from Tim Southee to Tom Latham.

The next matches in the series are set for Pune on October 24 and Mumbai on November 1. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Weather forecasts predict further interruptions over the next two days (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Day 1 of IND-NZ opening Test abandoned due to rain

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:51 pm Oct 16, 202402:51 pm

What's the story The opening day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand has been abandoned without a bowl being bowled. Even the toss couldn't take place due to rainfall. Moreover, weather forecasts predict further interruptions over the next two days. This isn't the first setback due to weather, as both teams' training sessions were also canceled yesterday due to rain. Here are further details.

Team performance

Team India's recent form and New Zealand's challenges

Despite the weather disruptions, Rohit Sharma-led India remains a strong contender on home turf. The team is riding high on confidence after thumping Bangladesh 2-0 in their recent Test series. On the other hand, New Zealand are facing challenges with key batter Kane Williamson sidelined due to injury for at least the first match. This setback comes after they lost both Tests against Sri Lanka last month.

Captaincy shift

Leadership changes and upcoming Test matches

After their defeat against Sri Lanka, New Zealand have witnessed a change of guard with Tim Southee resigning as captain. Tom Latham has now taken over the reins for the first time. The second Test of this series will begin in Pune on October 24, followed by the third match in Mumbai from November 1.

H2H

India vs New Zealand: A look at the head-to-head record

Meanwhile, Team India enjoys a historical edge over New Zealand in Test cricket, having won 22 of the 62 matches, according to ESPNcricinfo. New Zealand, on the other hand, have only managed to win 13 matches. The last series between the two teams saw India winning 1-0 at home in 2021. Notably, India haven't lost a Test against New Zealand at home since 1988 and are on an impressive 18 consecutive Test series wins at home.

Details

What will happen on Day 2?

If the weather permits, the toss will take place at 8:45am IST on Day 2. The official X account of the BCCI confirmed the same. The play will start at 9:15am IST. However, as per Accuweather, there are 40% chances of rain on Thursday as well.