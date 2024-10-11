Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving two significant milestones.

He is just 134 runs short of reaching 1,000 Test runs against New Zealand, a feat only accomplished by three other Indian players.

Additionally, with 8,947 Test runs to his name, he is closing in on the exclusive 9,000-run club, currently occupied by only three Indian legends.

Virat Kohli currently has 866 runs against New Zealand in Tests

Virat Kohli eyes 1,000-run mark against New Zealand in Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:55 pm Oct 11, 202405:55 pm

What's the story India will once again shift their attention toward Test cricket after taking on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next host New Zealand in a three-Test series. Virat Kohli, who recently arrived in Mumbai for the series, will be aiming to stack up big scores ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series. He eyes the 1,000-run mark against New Zealand in Tests.

Stats

Kohli averages over 45 against NZ

As of now, Kohli has scored 866 runs from 11 Tests at 45.57 against New Zealand. His tally includes three centuries and as many half-centuries. Kohli is India's fifth-highest run-scorer against the Kiwis in Tests, only behind Rahul Dravid (1,659), Sachin Tendulkar (1,595), Virender Sehwag (883), and Cheteshwar Pujara (867). Kohli could become the third Indian with 1,000+ Test runs against NZ.

Information

Over 550 Test runs against NZ at home

Kohli has racked up 557 runs from six Tests at an average of 55.70 against New Zealand at home. He has two tons and as many fifties in this regard. Notably, Dravid leads this tally with 893 runs.

9,000 runs

Kohli closes in on 9,000 Test runs

Kohli eyes another big record in the longest format. He is set to become only the fourth Indian batter with over 9,000 runs in Test cricket. With 8,947 runs, the 35-year-old is only behind Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs. With one more, Kohli will enter an elite list of players with 30+ Test centuries.