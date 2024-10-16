Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Kumble, former Indian cricketer, suggests that Shubman Gill should retain his No. 3 spot in Tests for India, even if Rohit Sharma is unavailable.

Instead, Kumble proposes pairing Yashasvi Jaiswal with KL Rahul for the opening.

Gill has cemented his place at No. 3 in Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Anil Kumble advises against Shubman Gill opening in Rohit's absence

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:03 pm Oct 16, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Cricket legend Anil Kumble has advised the Indian team management not to look at Shubman Gill as an opener if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test against Australia. The match will be played in Perth next month. Notably, Rohit might reportedly miss one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Kumble's advice came during a chat with the Jiocinema broadcasters in Bengaluru.

Career shift

Gill's successful transition to No. 3 position

Gill, who began his career as an opener with his debut in Melbourne in 2020, has seamlessly moved to the No. 3 spot in Tests for India since 2023. He has opened for India in 17 Tests before voluntarily dropping down the order to accommodate Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside Rohit . Kumble acknowledged Gill's talent and experience but said he should stay at his current position even if Rohit isn't available.

Strategy

Kumble's suggestion for India's opening pair

Kumble suggested that in Rohit's potential absence, India should consider pairing Jaiswal with KL Rahul. He said, "You know he (Shubman) is exceptionally talented, skilful and he's done that. He's been to Australia before." Kumble further added, "I don't want to change that. I know there's a temptation to push Shubman Gill because Rohit is not available in the first Test."

Adaptability

Gill's versatility and role in Australia

Kumble also stressed on how Gill's batting style is different from that of Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, who occupied the No. 3 spot earlier. He stressed on Gill's versatility and how important his role will be in the upcoming series against Australia. "So Shubman will have to play that role very specifically in Australia. He may have to change a little bit based on the conditions," Kumble said.